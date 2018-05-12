League One - Play-offs - 2nd Leg
Shrewsbury17:15Charlton
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Jon Nolan
Jon Nolan and Shrewsbury have already been to Wembley this season, losing to Lincoln in April's EFL Trophy final
Follow live text coverage on Sunday from 17:00 BST

Shrewsbury Town take a one-goal advantage into their home second-leg of the EFL League One play-off semi-final thanks to Jon Nolan's superb volley.

The Shrews have not featured in the second tier for 29 years, since they were relegated in 1988-89.

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer says player fatigue means changes are likely for their crunch trip to Shropshire.

Addicks winger Tariqe Fosu is unlikely to feature despite returning from a hamstring injury for the first-leg.

Bowyer's side won three games in a row to get into the play-offs but have now lost their past two games in their bid to end a two-year spell in League One.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots jumping high on the Relay course

Rugbytots East Herts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired