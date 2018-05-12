Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic
Shrewsbury Town take a one-goal advantage into their home second-leg of the EFL League One play-off semi-final thanks to Jon Nolan's superb volley.
The Shrews have not featured in the second tier for 29 years, since they were relegated in 1988-89.
Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer says player fatigue means changes are likely for their crunch trip to Shropshire.
Addicks winger Tariqe Fosu is unlikely to feature despite returning from a hamstring injury for the first-leg.
Bowyer's side won three games in a row to get into the play-offs but have now lost their past two games in their bid to end a two-year spell in League One.