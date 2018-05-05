Sporting Lisbon 0-0 Benfica

From the section

The past three matches between Sporting and Benfica have ended in draws

Porto were crowned champions of Portugal for the first time since 2013 after the Lisbon derby between Sporting and Benfica ended in stalemate.

Benfica needed to win to keep alive their hopes of a fifth successive league title.

But a goalless draw left them four points behind leaders Porto, who have a game in hand, with just one game left.

The result secured goalkeeper Iker Casillas with his first title since leaving Real Madrid for Porto in 2015.

Only the top two teams qualify for the Champions League and with one game to go Benfica and Sporting, who are second and third, both have 78 points.

Benfica's final match of the season is at home to lowly Moreirense on 13 May while Sporting are away at sixth-placed Maritimo on the same day.