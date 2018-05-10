Match ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Charlton Athletic 0-1 Shrewsbury Town
-
- From the section League One
Jon Nolan's stunning 20-yard half-volley gave Shrewsbury Town a one-goal advantage in their League One play-off semi-final with Charlton Athletic.
Midfielder Nolan struck into the top corner 10 minutes before the end of the first leg, converting from substitute Stefan Payne's deft knockdown.
Nicky Ajose almost levelled within a couple of minutes, but his acrobatic effort flew just over the crossbar.
The second leg is at Town's Montgomery Waters Meadow on Sunday at 17:15 BST.
Shrewsbury, whose automatic promotion challenge faltered with only one win in their last six League One matches, weathered an early Charlton onslaught to take a crucial lead back to Shropshire.
Within the first five minutes, Josh Magennis sent a header wide for the hosts and Jake Forster-Caskey forced a fingertip save from Town keeper Dean Henderson.
Bryn Morris' shot was well saved by Ben Amos at the other end, while the visitors appealed in vain for a penalty when Charlton captain Jason Pearce appeared to play the ball with his arm under pressure from a Town attacker.
The second half lacked the intensity of the first and the tie seemed likely to be goalless at the halfway point, before Nolan popped up with his 10th goal of the season to win it.
Scunthorpe face Rotherham in the other League One semi-final, with the first leg being played at Glanford Park on Saturday (12:30 BST).
Charlton caretaker manager Lee Bowyer told BBC Radio London:
"It was always going to be tight, you've got two teams that are honest and want the same outcome.
"I think we started the better side and created a good few chances in the first 20 minutes, and if we take one of them we go on and win the game comfortably I think.
"But they weathered the storm, we took too many touches at times and created our own problems.
"We could have scored three goals in the first 10 minutes, we've got 90 minutes to score two and keep a clean sheet, so is it possible? For sure it's possible. Is the game over? No, not by a long way."
Line-ups
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 15Konsa
- 5Bauer
- 6Pearce
- 22Dasilva
- 12ReevesSubstituted forAriboat 77'minutes
- 3Kashi
- 19Forster-Caskey
- 16MavididiSubstituted forFosu-Henryat 62'minutes
- 9Magennis
- 8AjoseSubstituted forZyroat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Marshall
- 13Phillips
- 14Fosu-Henry
- 17Aribo
- 23Sarr
- 27Zyro
- 34Dijksteel
Shrewsbury
- 1Henderson
- 13Bolton
- 22Nsiala
- 5Sadler
- 6Beckles
- 7WhalleySubstituted forRileyat 89'minutes
- 16Morris
- 4Godfrey
- 23RodmanBooked at 74mins
- 20NolanSubstituted forJohn-Lewisat 90+3'minutes
- 9MorrisBooked at 36minsSubstituted forPayneat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Riley
- 3Lowe
- 14John-Lewis
- 15MacGillivray
- 19Jones
- 21Eisa
- 45Payne
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 14,367
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Attempt blocked. Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Forster-Caskey with a cross.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Alex Rodman.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Joe Riley.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Lenell John-Lewis replaces Jon Nolan.
Attempt saved. Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Forster-Caskey with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Michal Zyro replaces Nicky Ajose.
Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Joe Riley replaces Shaun Whalley.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).
Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury Town).
Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).
Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo with a cross following a set piece situation.
Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town).
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 0, Shrewsbury Town 1. Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stefan Payne with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed Kashi.
Foul by Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic).
Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Joe Aribo replaces Ben Reeves.
Attempt missed. Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicky Ajose.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Stefan Payne replaces Carlton Morris.
Booking
Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt saved. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury Town).
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Shaun Whalley following a corner.
Foul by Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic).
Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic).
Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.