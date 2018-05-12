Match ends, Scunthorpe United 2, Rotherham United 2.
Scunthorpe United 2-2 Rotherham United
Cameron McGeehan scrambled in a late equaliser to earn Scunthorpe a draw in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final with Rotherham United.
Rotherham went in front when Jon Taylor fired home but Scunthorpe levelled immediately when Michael Ihiekwe turned Duane Holmes' chip into his own net.
Substitute Joe Newell drove in with his first touch to put the Millers ahead.
But McGeehan's first goal for the Iron ensured the tie is level going into Wednesday's second leg.
McGeehan's close-range finish, after Rotherham keeper Marek Rodak and defender Ihiekwe got in each other's way, extended Scunthorpe's unbeaten run to nine games, eight of which have come under the interim management of Nick Daws.
However, it maintained their run of never having won a first leg in the play-offs.
Despite a fast-paced start, neither defence had looked in trouble before the game burst into life with two goals in a minute as Ihiekwe's own goal cancelled out Taylor's angled finish.
Defender Rory McArdle twice went close to giving the Iron the lead as he hit the bar with a half-volley from a corner before heading straight at Rodak from close range.
However, the decisive moment appeared to come midway through the second half when Newell's angled finish restored the visitors' lead soon after he replaced Taylor at the same time as Scunthorpe keeper Matt Gilks was forced off with a knee injury.
Holmes was denied by Rodak and Ivan Toney hit the post as Scunthorpe threatened to level immediately again.
But just when it appeared that Rotherham would hold on to claim a third win over Scunthorpe this season, substitute McGeehan poked in to leave the tie evenly poised.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1GilksSubstituted forWatsonat 62'minutes
- 2Clarke
- 23McArdle
- 5WallaceBooked at 38mins
- 3Townsend
- 16AdelakunSubstituted forMcGeehanat 75'minutes
- 24Yates
- 6Ojo
- 11Morris
- 19Holmes
- 9ToneySubstituted forHopperat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Bishop
- 14Hopper
- 17Novak
- 18Vermijl
- 21Burgess
- 26McGeehan
- 31Watson
Rotherham
- 13Rodák
- 2Emmanuel
- 20Ihiekwe
- 6WoodBooked at 40mins
- 3Mattock
- 4Vaulks
- 11TaylorBooked at 55minsSubstituted forNewellat 63'minutes
- 17TowellSubstituted forAjayiat 72'minutes
- 8PalmerBooked at 50mins
- 23R WilliamsSubstituted forFordeat 90+6'minutes
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 5Ajayi
- 7Forde
- 10Ball
- 12Price
- 18Purrington
- 22Newell
- 31Lavery
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 6,591
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 2, Rotherham United 2.
Attempt missed. Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Richard Wood.
Attempt blocked. Cameron McGeehan (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Morris.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Anthony Forde replaces Ryan Williams.
Cameron McGeehan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
Attempt saved. Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Mattock with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Tom Hopper replaces Ivan Toney.
Attempt blocked. Joe Newell (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Williams.
Foul by Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United).
Richard Wood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United).
Richard Wood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 2, Rotherham United 2. Cameron McGeehan (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Smith.
Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Newell (Rotherham United).
Foul by Ryan Yates (Scunthorpe United).
Matthew Palmer (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.
Attempt missed. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
Ryan Yates (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Cameron McGeehan replaces Hakeeb Adelakun.
Foul by Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United).
Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Vaulks.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Semi Ajayi replaces Richard Towell.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Foul by Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United).
Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.