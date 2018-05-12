Scunthorpe United 2-2 Rotherham United

Joe Newell had fired Rotherham into a 2-1 lead with his first touch

Cameron McGeehan scrambled in a late equaliser to earn Scunthorpe a draw in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final with Rotherham United.

Rotherham went in front when Jon Taylor fired home but Scunthorpe levelled immediately when Michael Ihiekwe turned Duane Holmes' chip into his own net.

Substitute Joe Newell drove in with his first touch to put the Millers ahead.

But McGeehan's first goal for the Iron ensured the tie is level going into Wednesday's second leg.

McGeehan's close-range finish, after Rotherham keeper Marek Rodak and defender Ihiekwe got in each other's way, extended Scunthorpe's unbeaten run to nine games, eight of which have come under the interim management of Nick Daws.

However, it maintained their run of never having won a first leg in the play-offs.

Despite a fast-paced start, neither defence had looked in trouble before the game burst into life with two goals in a minute as Ihiekwe's own goal cancelled out Taylor's angled finish.

Defender Rory McArdle twice went close to giving the Iron the lead as he hit the bar with a half-volley from a corner before heading straight at Rodak from close range.

However, the decisive moment appeared to come midway through the second half when Newell's angled finish restored the visitors' lead soon after he replaced Taylor at the same time as Scunthorpe keeper Matt Gilks was forced off with a knee injury.

Holmes was denied by Rodak and Ivan Toney hit the post as Scunthorpe threatened to level immediately again.

But just when it appeared that Rotherham would hold on to claim a third win over Scunthorpe this season, substitute McGeehan poked in to leave the tie evenly poised.