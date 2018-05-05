Match ends, Juventus 3, Bologna 1.
Juventus 3-1 Bologna
Juventus came from behind with three second-half goals to beat Bologna and put them just one win away from a seventh successive Serie A title.
But Juve could be crowned champions on Sunday if Torino beat second-placed Napoli, who are seven points behind.
Simone Verdi had put Bologna ahead with a first-half penalty but a Sebastien de Maio own goal drew Juve level.
Sami Khedira's strike 12 minutes later turned the game in Juve's favour before Paulo Dybala added a third.
Bologna took the lead on the half-hour mark when Verdi converted from the spot after Daniele Rugani had brought down Lorenzo Crisetig in the box.
Kwadwo Asamoah and Gonzalo Higuain had the best chances to equalise for Juventus in the first half but it was an own goal that eventually brought them level when De Maio turned the ball into his own net.
Emil Krafth had a chance to give Bologna the lead once again but Gianluigi Buffon touched his effort onto the post.
Khedira scored from close range to put Massimiliano Allegri's side ahead before Dybala wrapped up the victory six minutes later.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 7CuadradoBooked at 14minsSubstituted forLichtsteinerat 72'minutes
- 15Barzagli
- 24RuganiBooked at 26mins
- 22Asamoah
- 6Khedira
- 8Marchisio
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 45'minutes
- 10Dybala
- 9Higuaín
- 12Alex SandroSubstituted forBernardeschiat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 4Benatia
- 11Douglas Costa
- 16Pinsoglio
- 23Szczesny
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
Bologna
- 83Mirante
- 4KrafthSubstituted forTorosidisat 60'minutes
- 15Mbaye
- 26Romagnoli
- 6De Maio
- 33Keita
- 16PoliBooked at 18mins
- 12CrisetigBooked at 61mins
- 2Nagy
- 9VerdiSubstituted forDestroat 73'minutes
- 19AvenattiSubstituted forPalacioat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Da Costa
- 8Orsolini
- 10Destro
- 11Krejci
- 14Di Francesco
- 17Valencia
- 21Falletti
- 24Palacio
- 25Masina
- 35Torosidis
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Bologna 1.
Attempt missed. Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cheick Keita (Bologna).
Booking
Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna).
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simone Romagnoli (Bologna).
Foul by Andrea Barzagli (Juventus).
Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Alex Sandro.
Attempt missed. Mattia Destro (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sebastien De Maio.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna).
Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Simone Romagnoli.
Attempt saved. Mattia Destro (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrea Poli.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Mattia Destro replaces Simone Verdi because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Simone Verdi (Bologna) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Stephan Lichtsteiner replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Bologna 1. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Lorenzo Crisetig (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Rodrigo Palacio replaces Felipe Avenatti.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, Bologna 1. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simone Verdi (Bologna).
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Simone Verdi (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Lorenzo Crisetig (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lorenzo Crisetig (Bologna).
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Vasilis Torosidis replaces Emil Krafth.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.
Attempt saved. Emil Krafth (Bologna) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.