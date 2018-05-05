Juventus 3-1 Bologna

Sami Khedira puts Juventus ahead against Bologna

Juventus came from behind with three second-half goals to beat Bologna and put them just one win away from a seventh successive Serie A title.

But Juve could be crowned champions on Sunday if Torino beat second-placed Napoli, who are seven points behind.

Simone Verdi had put Bologna ahead with a first-half penalty but a Sebastien de Maio own goal drew Juve level.

Sami Khedira's strike 12 minutes later turned the game in Juve's favour before Paulo Dybala added a third.

Bologna took the lead on the half-hour mark when Verdi converted from the spot after Daniele Rugani had brought down Lorenzo Crisetig in the box.

Kwadwo Asamoah and Gonzalo Higuain had the best chances to equalise for Juventus in the first half but it was an own goal that eventually brought them level when De Maio turned the ball into his own net.

Emil Krafth had a chance to give Bologna the lead once again but Gianluigi Buffon touched his effort onto the post.

Khedira scored from close range to put Massimiliano Allegri's side ahead before Dybala wrapped up the victory six minutes later.