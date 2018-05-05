Sir Alex Ferguson: Former Manchester United boss has emergency surgery

Sir Alex Ferguson, who led Manchester United to 38 trophies during 26 years in charge, has had emergency surgery on Saturday for a brain haemorrhage.

A United statement said the procedure "had gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery".

Ferguson, 76, retired as United manager in May 2013.

He was at Old Trafford last Sunday, when he presented Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger with a commemorative trophy.

More to follow.