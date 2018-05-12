Lincoln City 0-0 Exeter City

Matt Green was unable to add to his 16 goals this season for Lincoln

Exeter resisted a strong second-half performance from Lincoln to earn a draw from an entertaining first leg of the League Two play-off semi-final.

Exeter's Jordan Stockley wasted the best chance of a cagey first half when he somehow mis-kicked from close range.

The Imps were much improved after the break, with Matt Green twice denied by Christy Pym saves and Matt Rhead hitting the bar with a firm header.

But neither side could find a winner, with the second leg on Thursday.

Lincoln, who are chasing back-to-back promotions and a second Wembley trip in two months following their Checkatrade Trophy final triumph, will feel like their second-half showing deserved to produce a winner.

Rhead's physicality, the nous of Green and the willing running of Elliott Whitehouse posed an increasing number of problems.

Lincoln also had two first-half shouts for a penalty ignored by referee Ben Toner for clumsy challenges on Whitehouse and Rhead.

But both teams could point to excellent opportunities wasted.

Before the spot-kick claims Stockley made a total hash of the standout first-half chance, the Exeter man failing to get any sort of meaningful contact from six yards after a great run and cross by Hiram Boateng on the left.

Aside from that, there were only tame efforts on goal to test either keeper, Lincoln's Ryan Allsop making a routine stop from Ryan Harley's low strike and Pym easily dealing with a Green shot and a 20-yard Neal Eardley free-kick.

Just five points separated the teams in the league, with each side winning their respective home fixtures, and it was predictably tight until Lincoln began to take control after the interval.

Pym's saves from the lively Green set the tone for Lincoln, the second of which was almost turned in by Whitehouse on the follow-up.

Harley then went close for last season's beaten play-off finalists, but the chances dried up as both teams tired in the latter stages.

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley told BBC Sport:

"It was a tight game between two good teams. They definitely edged the first half and we had the better of the second half.

"We played with a lot more purpose and intent in the second half. We defended well and had some good moments in that period after the break but couldn't find that elusive goal.

"I thought it would be close. We knew where we were at physically. We knew there was a ceiling on our performance.

"We had a few players playing out of position but hopefully we will get a few back and have little bit more balance for the second leg."

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon:

"We both respected each other enough to make sure that we didn't allow the opposition too much opportunity and we both gave it our best shot.

"I think it'll be a very different game at St James Park on Thursday, but I think they'll fancy themselves and so will we.

"We know more about each other than we did 24 hours ago, so let's crack on."