BBC Sport - Actor Jimmy Nesbitt joins Coleraine's cup-winning celebrations

Actor Nesbitt joins Coleraine's cup-winning celebrations

  • From the section Irish

Well-known actor and Coleraine fan Jimmy Nesbitt celebrates as his team win the 2018 Irish Cup final against Cliftonville.

"We had been in the doldrums for a while but this is sensational," he said.

Joining him was striker Eoin Bradley who scored the third in the 3-1 win.

Top videos

Video

Actor Nesbitt joins Coleraine's cup-winning celebrations

  • From the section Irish
Video

Highlights: Bachmann brace wins Chelsea FA Cup

Video

Stoke have to bounce back up - Lambert

Video

Higgins beats Wilson to book place in final - best five shots

Video

Edinburgh undone by Zebo magic

Video

It's Liverpool's year to win Champions League - Dublin

Video

Moore wants to restore Baggies' pride

Video

Hodgson sympathises for relegated Stoke after Palace win

Video

Higgins maintains two-frame lead with cheeky double

Video

Man Utd played like second wasn't important - Mourinho

Video

'It means everything' - Hughton on Premier League survival

Video

World Cup countdown: Moves like Milla

Video

Haye tried to kiss me - Bellew

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired