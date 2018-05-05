BBC Sport - Actor Jimmy Nesbitt joins Coleraine's cup-winning celebrations
Actor Nesbitt joins Coleraine's cup-winning celebrations
Well-known actor and Coleraine fan Jimmy Nesbitt celebrates as his team win the 2018 Irish Cup final against Cliftonville.
"We had been in the doldrums for a while but this is sensational," he said.
Joining him was striker Eoin Bradley who scored the third in the 3-1 win.
