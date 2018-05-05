Burnley secure European football for first time in 51 years

Sean Dyche was appointed Burnley manager in October 2012

Burnley secured a return to European football for the first time in 51 years as Everton could only draw with Southampton on Saturday.

The Clarets - who have two games left - will finish at least seventh in the Premier League, which would earn a place in the Europa League play-offs.

They could still earn a spot in the group stage, but they would first need to avoid defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

They are three points behind the Gunners, who have a game in hand.

"It's official! The Clarets are back in Europe," said Burnley. "We're all going on a European tour."

Burnley have lost just one of their last nine games

Everton's draw with Southampton at Goodison Park means they are unable to match Burnley's points total.

In their first season back in the Premier League, Burnley finished 16th last season.

The seventh-placed finisher in the Premier League earns a place in the second of four qualifying rounds for the Europa League, with the first leg scheduled to be played on 26 July.