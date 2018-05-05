BBC Sport - Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea: Carlos Carvalhal backs Swansea to win home games
Carvalhal backs Swansea in ‘must-win’ home games
- From the section Swansea
Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal believes his side can get the points they need to stay in the Premier League by winning their remaining two games, after losing 1-0 at Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea
Watch all the highlights from Sunday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 5 May, at 22:25 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired