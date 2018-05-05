BBC Sport - Leicester 0-2 West Ham: David Moyes looking up table after win
Moyes looking up table after Hammers beat Leicester
West Ham boss David Moyes says he is now looking at how high up the table his side can finish after they played "really well" to beat Leicester 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.
MATCH REPORT:Leicester 0-2 West Ham
