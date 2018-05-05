BBC Sport - West Brom 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Darren Moore will not watch relegation rivals' games
Moore will not watch relegation rivals' games
West Brom caretaker boss Darren Moore says he will not watch games involving their relegation rivals after the Baggies kept their own survival hopes alive with a 1-0 win against Spurs.
