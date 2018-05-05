Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 Hamburg SV

Hamburg fans at Eintracht Frankfurt

Hamburg, the only club not to have been relegated from the Bundesliga since the league was founded in 1963, must win on the last day and hope Wolfsburg lose to avoid automatic relegation.

A 3-0 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt leaves them next to bottom, two points behind Wolfsburg, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Hamburg are at home to mid-table Borussia Monchengladbach on 12 May.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg - who lost 4-1 at RB Leipzig - host relegated Cologne.

Marius Wolf, Omar Mascarell and Alex Meier scored the Frankfurt goals, while Hamburg had two disallowed, the first following a review by the video assistant referee.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Schalke qualified for the group stage of the Champions League with a 2-1 win at Augsburg.

Thilo Kehrer scored both goals as Schalke secured runners-up spot behind champions Bayern Munich, who came from behind to win 3-1 at bottom club Cologne.

Bayern's scorers were James Rodriguez, Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso.

Poland striker Lewandowski needs one more goal to reach 30 in the German top flight this season.