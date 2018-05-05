German Bundesliga
Köln1Bayern Munich3

FC Köln v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Köln

  • 1Horn
  • 7Risse
  • 5Maroh
  • 3Heintz
  • 23Horn
  • 6Höger
  • 17ClemensSubstituted forJojicat 82'minutes
  • 41Koziello
  • 14Hector
  • 11ZollerBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCórdobaat 71'minutes
  • 9TeroddeSubstituted forPizarroat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Sörensen
  • 8Jojic
  • 13Osako
  • 15Córdoba
  • 18Kessler
  • 20Özcan
  • 39Pizarro

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 19Rudy
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forTolissoat 74'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forWagnerat 77'minutes
  • 18EvinaSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wagner
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 15Mai
  • 20Götze
  • 22Starke
  • 24Tolisso
  • 30Dorsch
Referee:
Bibiana Steinhaus
Attendance:
50,000

Match Stats

Home TeamKölnAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home11
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 3.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field stands.

Delay in match (FC Bayern München). Video Review.

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.

Attempt saved. Claudio Pizarro (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Milos Jojic.

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Sandro Wagner.

Offside, FC Bayern München. James Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Sandro Wagner is caught offside.

James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marco Höger (1. FC Köln).

Attempt missed. Claudio Pizarro (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Milos Jojic following a set piece situation.

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Marcel Risse (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Milos Jojic replaces Christian Clemens.

Offside, 1. FC Köln. Marcel Risse tries a through ball, but Claudio Pizarro is caught offside.

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Mats Hummels.

Attempt missed. Claudio Pizarro (1. FC Köln) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcel Risse with a cross following a corner.

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Mats Hummels.

Attempt blocked. Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Marco Höger (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

Claudio Pizarro (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Claudio Pizarro replaces Simon Terodde.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 3. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.

Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Robert Lewandowski.

James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marco Höger (1. FC Köln).

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Thomas Müller.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Jhon Córdoba replaces Simon Zoller.

Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.

Offside, 1. FC Köln. Jonas Hector tries a through ball, but Simon Terodde is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

Hand ball by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Goal!

Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 1. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass.

Offside, 1. FC Köln. Jonas Hector tries a through ball, but Simon Terodde is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th May 2018

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33273391246784
2Schalke33179752371560
3B Dortmund331510863441955
4Hoffenheim331410963471652
5B Leverkusen331410955421352
6RB Leipzig33148115151050
7Frankfurt33147124544149
8Stuttgart33146133235-348
9B Mgladbach33138124650-447
10Hertha Berlin331013104140143
11Augsburg331011124344-141
12Werder Bremen33912123539-439
13Hannover33109144251-939
14Mainz3399153750-1336
15Freiburg33712143056-2633
16Wolfsburg33515133247-1530
17Hamburg3377192752-2528
18Köln3357213466-3222
View full German Bundesliga table

