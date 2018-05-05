Match ends, 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 3.
FC Köln v Bayern Munich
-
Line-ups
Köln
- 1Horn
- 7Risse
- 5Maroh
- 3Heintz
- 23Horn
- 6Höger
- 17ClemensSubstituted forJojicat 82'minutes
- 41Koziello
- 14Hector
- 11ZollerBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCórdobaat 71'minutes
- 9TeroddeSubstituted forPizarroat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Sörensen
- 8Jojic
- 13Osako
- 15Córdoba
- 18Kessler
- 20Özcan
- 39Pizarro
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 19Rudy
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 11Rodríguez
- 25MüllerSubstituted forTolissoat 74'minutes
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forWagnerat 77'minutes
- 18EvinaSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 15Mai
- 20Götze
- 22Starke
- 24Tolisso
- 30Dorsch
- Referee:
- Bibiana Steinhaus
- Attendance:
- 50,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field stands.
Delay in match (FC Bayern München). Video Review.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.
Attempt saved. Claudio Pizarro (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Milos Jojic.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Sandro Wagner.
Offside, FC Bayern München. James Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Sandro Wagner is caught offside.
James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marco Höger (1. FC Köln).
Attempt missed. Claudio Pizarro (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Milos Jojic following a set piece situation.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Marcel Risse (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Milos Jojic replaces Christian Clemens.
Offside, 1. FC Köln. Marcel Risse tries a through ball, but Claudio Pizarro is caught offside.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
Attempt missed. Claudio Pizarro (1. FC Köln) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcel Risse with a cross following a corner.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
Attempt blocked. Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Marco Höger (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).
Claudio Pizarro (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Claudio Pizarro replaces Simon Terodde.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 3. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Robert Lewandowski.
James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marco Höger (1. FC Köln).
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Jhon Córdoba replaces Simon Zoller.
Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Offside, 1. FC Köln. Jonas Hector tries a through ball, but Simon Terodde is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Hand ball by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 1. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass.
Offside, 1. FC Köln. Jonas Hector tries a through ball, but Simon Terodde is caught offside.