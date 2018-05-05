Darren Murray returns to Portadown on two-year deal after exit from Crusaders

Darren Murray played for Portadown between July 2012 and January 2016

Portadown have announced the signing of striker Darren Murray on a two-year deal following his departure from Crusaders last month.

Murray did not appear for Crusaders' game against Glenavon on 7 April and boss Stephen Baxter said he had "no idea" what led to the player's absence.

The striker did not return to Crusaders training with the club not making any further comment on the issue.

Murray, 26, only joined Crusaders from Warrenpoint Town in late January.

The forward played for Portadown from 2012 until his move to Cliftonville in January 2016.

He began his Irish League career with Newry City in 2010 before moving to Portadown.

The Ports will be playing again in the Championship next season after they missed out both on automatic promotion to the Premiership and a play-off spot.