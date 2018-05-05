BBC Sport - Watford 2-1 Newcastle United: First-half mistakes cost us - Rafael Benitez

First-half mistakes cost Newcastle - Benitez

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez says the Magpies "lacked concentration" during the first half of their 2-1 defeat by Watford at Vicarage Road.

MATCH REPORT:Watford 2-1 Newcastle United

Watch all the highlights from Sunday's fixtures on Match of the Day , Saturday 5 May at 22:25 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

First-half mistakes cost Newcastle - Benitez

Video

Stoke have to bounce back up - Lambert

Video

Higgins beats Wilson to book place in final - best five shots

Video

It's Liverpool's year to win Champions League - Dublin

Video

Moore will not watch relegation rivals' games

Video

Hodgson sympathises for relegated Stoke after Palace win

Video

Higgins maintains two-frame lead with cheeky double

Video

Man Utd played like second wasn't important - Mourinho

Video

'It means everything' - Hughton on Premier League survival

Video

World Cup countdown: Moves like Milla

Video

Haye tried to kiss me - Bellew

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dog walking helps me find solutions - Wagner

Video

James Bay's predictions and being pals with Shearer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired