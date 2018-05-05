BBC Sport - Football Focus: 'It's Liverpool's year' to win the Champions League - Dublin
'It's Liverpool's year' to win the Champions League - Dublin
- From the section Liverpool
Football Focus pundit Dion Dublin backs Liverpool to win the Champions League final against current holders Real Madrid.
Watch Football Focus on Saturday at 12:00 BST on BBC One.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired