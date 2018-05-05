BBC Sport - Football Focus: 'It's Liverpool's year' to win the Champions League - Dublin

'It's Liverpool's year' to win the Champions League - Dublin

Football Focus pundit Dion Dublin backs Liverpool to win the Champions League final against current holders Real Madrid.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday at 12:00 BST on BBC One.

Top videos

Video

'It's Liverpool's year' to win the Champions League - Dublin

Video

Higgins maintains two-frame lead with cheeky double

Video

Man Utd played like second wasn't important - Mourinho

Video

'It means everything' - Hughton on Premier League survival

Video

World Cup countdown: Moves like Milla

Video

Haye tried to kiss me - Bellew

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dog walking helps me find solutions - Wagner

Video

James Bay's predictions and being pals with Shearer

Video

Women's FA Cup final archive: Arsenal beat Chelsea in 2016

Video

Arsenal want to keep winning trophies - Carter

Video

'Good luck with the sleepless nights' - managers react to Gerrard appointment

Video

Trophy would top off Chelsea season - Kirby

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired