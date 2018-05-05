Steven Gerrard knows it's about winning for Rangers, says Dave King

Steven Gerrard is Rangers' "biggest signing" for a long time, says chairman Dave King

Rangers chairman Dave King says he was "absolutely convinced" Steven Gerrard was the right man to manage the club after their first meeting.

Gerrard, 37, has agreed a four-year deal to take up his first senior management role at Ibrox and will start next month.

"This is the biggest signing that this club has had for a long, long time," King told Rangers' website.

"Steven understands it's about winning games."

Gerrard will leave his role as Liverpool Under-18s coach to replace Graeme Murty, who left the manager's role at Ibrox on Tuesday.

Assistant Jimmy Nicholl and coach Jonatan Johansson will take charge of the first team for Rangers' final three Premiership fixtures of the season, starting at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Rangers trail second-placed Aberdeen by three points and are ahead of Hibernian on goal difference with three games to play.

King said of recruiting Gerrard: "One of the things I obviously wanted to do was meet him, we cleared that with Liverpool, I then went to the Liverpool-Roma game last Tuesday, took the opportunity to go and meet with Steven.

"Over a couple of hours, just listening to him articulating where he is in football, why he thinks Rangers is the right job for him at this point in time, I was absolutely convinced.

"He had clearly thought very carefully about the Rangers position. He certainly had in his own mind already what I regard as a very workable plan as to what he thought he needed to do to come and advance the football club on the pitch.

Media playback is not supported on this device Rangers job gives me 'special feeling' - Steven Gerrard

"To simplify it, it's really about winning games. If we look at the team, my personal view is I think the team is better than they're playing.

"As soon as I left the meeting, I phoned [director of football] Mark [Allen] and said, 'as far as I'm concerned, if you can get this deal across the line, I think it's going to be fantastic for this football club'."

King says Rangers "will continue to invest in the squad as we've done for the last couple of seasons".

"There have been improvements, albeit recent results haven't been the best, but I think the squad is a lot stronger than it was before the January transfer window," he added.

"I would still think we probably need another maybe five or six players to come in, but it's really going to be up to Steven and Mark to get together after today and work that out for themselves and then come back with recommendations."