Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Steven Gerrard, Celtic, Motherwell, Hearts

STEVEN GERRARD GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard says he must get the "house in order" at Ibrox in order to eventually bring the glory days back to Rangers, after the Liverpool and England legend was named the club's new manager on a four year contract on Thursday. (Daily Record)

Despite the role being his first job in senior management, Gerrard is convinced he has what it takes to be a success in Glasgow, insisting he "loves a challenge". (Daily Express)

Steven Gerrard has agreed a four-year deal at Ibrox and takes over on 1 June

Gerrard, who revealed he had knocked back eight offers to become a boss or number two before accepting the role at Rangers, is targeting Liverpool's Dominic Solanke as his first loan signing. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers chairman Dave King will reveal an investment update on Monday as the South African-based businessman insisted funds will be made available for Gerrard to strengthen the Ibrox squad. (Daily Record)

Slovakian defender Martin Skrtel, who has been linked with a move to Rangers this summer, wished former team-mate Gerrard good luck in his new role on social media. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, who managed Gerrard at Liverpool, has warned the 37-year-old that his side will get even stronger this summer as they look to make it eight titles in a row next season. (Daily Record)

And as he welcomed Gerrard into the world of senior management, Rodgers said the rookie manager will be expected to win the title next season by his new employers. (Scotsman)

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd believes Gerrard must have the same immediate impact at Rangers as Brendan Rodgers had at Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke, who worked with Gerrard while he was number two at Liverpool, insists the Ibrox club are not taking a risk in appointing the inexperienced manager. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard was introduced to around 7000 fans at Ibrox after signing the deal

Former Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier, who made Gerrard his captain at the age of 23, is convinced the 37-year-old will be a huge success as manager of Rangers. (Daily Record)

Ex-Rangers and England midfielder Paul Gascoigne insists Gerrard will not fully understand the pressure of the Old Firm until he is immersed in the heat of battle. (Herald)

OTHER FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admits Charly Musonda could cut short his loan deal and return to Chelsea this summer after failing to secure much game-time in Glasgow. (Daily Record)

Rodgers says "positive" talks have taken place between Celtic and Paris St-Germain as the Scottish champions look to seal a permanent deal for on-loan striker Odsonne Edouard. (Daily Record)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson reckons the unity between the squad and the club's fans can help them overcome the odds and beat Celtic in the Scottish Cup final. (Herald)

Ryan Christie, who has impressed during a 17-month loan spell at Aberdeen, says he is glad that parent club Celtic have moved to open contract talks but wants to focus on finishing second with the Dons before looking to the future. (Scotsman)

Striker Jamie Maclaren has been in excellent form since joining Hibs in January

Hibs striker Jamie Maclaren is loving life in Edinburgh as he targets a spot in Australia's World Cup party, having been in the Darmstadt squad that was targeted for abuse by their own fans after a poor start to their Bundesliga II campaign in Germany. (Daily Record)

Hearts captain Christophe Berra believes it is time Scottish football made Murrayfield its new home. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill reckons today's Pro14 quarter-final crunch against Munster at Thomond Park could be the perfect match for Scotland centre Mark Bennett to announce himself as a big-occasion player for his new club. (Scotsman)

Munster coach Johann van Graan reckons Edinburgh counterpart Richard Cockerill is one of the best coaches in world rugby. (Scotsman)

New Braehead Clan coach Pete Russell is confident he will bring success to the Glasgow side in his first season in charge. (Herald)

Edinburgh Capitals have not been included in the line-up for the 2018-2019 Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) season, meaning Edinburgh will have no representation in ice hockey's top league over the next year. (Herald)