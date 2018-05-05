David Astori: Former Fiorentina captain's family thank fans for support

Davide Astori wore the number 13 shirt for Fiorentina, which has now been retired by the club

The family of former Fiorentina captain Davide Astori have thanked fans for their support since his death in March.

The defender, capped 14 times by Italy, died at the age of 31 after a sudden illness before his side were scheduled to play Udinese on 4 March.

His family, partner Francesca and their daughter Vittoria took out a full page advert in Italian newspaper La Nazione.

"Thank you from the heart. It's a simple but unique term, just like Davide was," they said.

"Therefore, as Davide would have done, with a smile and a strong embrace, we say to you all thank you."

Astori came through the youth system at Serie A giants AC Milan, then joined Cagliari in 2008.

He spent eight years at the club and had loan spells at Roma and Fiorentina before moving permanently to the latter two years ago.

Astori wore the number 13 shirt at Fiorentina, which has been retired by the club. Thousands of fans and representatives of every Serie A club gathered at his funeral on 8 March.

Fiorentina have also announced they will rename their training ground after him.