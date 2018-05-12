Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Cowdenbeath 3-2 Cove Rangers (agg 3-2)
-
- From the section Scottish League Two
Ugly scenes marred Cowdenbeath's League Two play-off final win over Cove Rangers, who finished with eight men.
Harvey Swann's penalty put the hosts in front before Mitch Megginson's header brought Cove level.
Megginson's 52nd goal of the season gave the visitors the advantage, but Swann equalised for the Blue Brazil.
Brad Smith's 25-yard strike proved decisive for Cowdenbeath, as Cove's Paul McManus, Scott Ross and Eric Watson were all red-carded late on.
McManus had received a second yellow for dissent before a brawl on the pitch was triggered by a Cove challenge near Cowdenbeath's technical area.
Lots of pushing and shoving ensued from both sides, but it was two more Cove players that referee Steven Kirkland sent off, as Ross and captain Watson received their marching orders.
The bad feeling was sparked in the 70th minute when Smith floated in a wonderful winner from 25 yards. Crucially though, it was into an empty net after Jordyn Sheerin had appeared to trip Cove goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie as he cleared the initial threat.
Before that it was the football that had brought plenty of drama.
Middlesbrough-born Swann despatched an excellent penalty into the top left corner for the hosts after Alan Redford had tripped Robbie Buchanan.
That lead only lasted two minutes as Megginson headed in from six yards after no-one could deal with a ball into the box by Connor Scully.
Megginson scored his second with a fine volley from McManus's delivery to give Cove the advantage.
Five minutes into the second half Swann netted direct from a free-kick that trundled through a cluster of players and into the far corner.
Smith's winner meant Cowdenbeath preserved their 113 year stint in the senior set-up of Scottish football.
Highland League champions Cove Rangers remain in that division and will play at the new Balmoral Stadium next season.
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2MullenBooked at 90mins
- 5GilfillanSubstituted forLukeat 90+2'minutes
- 4Pyper
- 3Swann
- 8Malcolm
- 10Smith
- 6MillerSubstituted forRumsbyat 89'minutes
- 7CoxBooked at 54minsSubstituted forReillyat 69'minutes
- 9SheerinBooked at 56mins
- 11Buchanan
Substitutes
- 12Rumsby
- 14Hornby
- 15Luke
- 16Reilly
- 17Penman
- 18Fotheringham
- 19Muirhead
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 2RedfordSubstituted forLawrieat 75'minutes
- 4RossBooked at 90mins
- 5WatsonBooked at 90mins
- 3MilneBooked at 90mins
- 8ScullyBooked at 45mins
- 10McManusBooked at 90mins
- 6Kelly
- 7Stott
- 9Megginson
- 11MassonSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Smith
- 14Robertson
- 15Lawrie
- 16Strachan
- 17Park
- 21McCafferty
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 1,762
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Match ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Cove Rangers 2.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Cove Rangers 2.
Booking
Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Eric Watson (Cove Rangers) for a bad foul.
Dismissal
Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Attempt missed. Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by David McGurn.
Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Paul McManus (Cove Rangers).
Booking
Paul McManus (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Brandon Luke replaces Bryan Gilfillan because of an injury.
Delay in match Eric Watson (Cove Rangers) because of an injury.
Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eric Watson (Cove Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Scott Rumsby replaces Kyle Miller.
Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Stott (Cove Rangers).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).
Foul by Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath).
Eric Watson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match David McGurn (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.
(Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McManus (Cove Rangers).
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Bryan Gilfillan.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Dean Lawrie replaces Alan Redford.
Delay in match Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.
Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonny Smith (Cove Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 3, Cove Rangers 2. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Ben Reilly replaces David Cox.
Foul by Eric Watson (Cove Rangers).
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Alan Redford.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Scott Ross.