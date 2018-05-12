Cowdenbeath 3-2 Cove Rangers (agg 3-2)

From the section

Brad Smith scored the crucial third goal as Cowdenbeath edged out Cove Rangers

Ugly scenes marred Cowdenbeath's League Two play-off final win over Cove Rangers, who finished with eight men.

Harvey Swann's penalty put the hosts in front before Mitch Megginson's header brought Cove level.

Megginson's 52nd goal of the season gave the visitors the advantage, but Swann equalised for the Blue Brazil.

Brad Smith's 25-yard strike proved decisive for Cowdenbeath, as Cove's Paul McManus, Scott Ross and Eric Watson were all red-carded late on.

McManus had received a second yellow for dissent before a brawl on the pitch was triggered by a Cove challenge near Cowdenbeath's technical area.

Lots of pushing and shoving ensued from both sides, but it was two more Cove players that referee Steven Kirkland sent off, as Ross and captain Watson received their marching orders.

The bad feeling was sparked in the 70th minute when Smith floated in a wonderful winner from 25 yards. Crucially though, it was into an empty net after Jordyn Sheerin had appeared to trip Cove goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie as he cleared the initial threat.

Both sets of players were involved in ugly scenes at the end of the match

Before that it was the football that had brought plenty of drama.

Middlesbrough-born Swann despatched an excellent penalty into the top left corner for the hosts after Alan Redford had tripped Robbie Buchanan.

That lead only lasted two minutes as Megginson headed in from six yards after no-one could deal with a ball into the box by Connor Scully.

Megginson scored his second with a fine volley from McManus's delivery to give Cove the advantage.

Five minutes into the second half Swann netted direct from a free-kick that trundled through a cluster of players and into the far corner.

Smith's winner meant Cowdenbeath preserved their 113 year stint in the senior set-up of Scottish football.

Highland League champions Cove Rangers remain in that division and will play at the new Balmoral Stadium next season.