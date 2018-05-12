Reading Women 3-0 Liverpool Ladies

Kelly Chambers' Reading side began the day level on points with visitors Liverpool

Reading stayed in with a slim chance of Women's Champions League qualification as they beat Liverpool to remain third in Women's Super League One.

Brooke Chaplen's brace and a third from Lauren Bruton secured the Royals' win, moving them a point below second-placed Manchester City, who lost at Arsenal.

City and Arsenal, in fourth, have two games remaining, one more than Reading.

Chaplen found the top corner early on and slotted in her second before Bruton rounded the keeper and sealed the win.

Liverpool, who went close through England left-back Alex Greenwood in the first half but managed just one shot on target, stay fifth.

An inspired Chaplen also fired narrowly wide shortly after half-time, as the home side controlled proceedings to claim their ninth win from 17 league games this term.