Match ends, Reading FC Women 3, Liverpool Ladies 0.
Reading Women 3-0 Liverpool Ladies
Reading stayed in with a slim chance of Women's Champions League qualification as they beat Liverpool to remain third in Women's Super League One.
Brooke Chaplen's brace and a third from Lauren Bruton secured the Royals' win, moving them a point below second-placed Manchester City, who lost at Arsenal.
City and Arsenal, in fourth, have two games remaining, one more than Reading.
Chaplen found the top corner early on and slotted in her second before Bruton rounded the keeper and sealed the win.
Liverpool, who went close through England left-back Alex Greenwood in the first half but managed just one shot on target, stay fifth.
An inspired Chaplen also fired narrowly wide shortly after half-time, as the home side controlled proceedings to claim their ninth win from 17 league games this term.
Line-ups
Reading Women
- 21Moloney
- 23Rowe
- 6Pearce
- 22Potter
- 20Harding
- 8Allen
- 7FurnessBooked at 67mins
- 18MooreSubstituted forJaneat 45'minutes
- 4Williams
- 19ChaplenBooked at 83mins
- 10Bruton
Substitutes
- 2Jane
- 3Scott
- 9Linnett
- 11Fletcher
- 15Green
- 31Kite
Liverpool Ladies
- 1Chamberlain
- 44Murray
- 6Ingle
- 5Bonner
- 3Harris
- 17CharlesSubstituted forClarkeat 60'minutes
- 7LonghurstSubstituted forTurnerat 59'minutes
- 8Coombs
- 22Greenwood
- 10Weir
- 11England
Substitutes
- 2Turner
- 9Clarke
- 12Flaherty
- 18Johnson
- 19Rodgers
- 20Babajide
- Attendance:
- 1,379
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading FC Women 3, Liverpool Ladies 0.
Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies).
Attempt saved. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Ladies).
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies).
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).
Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay in match Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) because of an injury.
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Satara Murray (Liverpool Ladies).
Attempt blocked. Alex Greenwood (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women).
Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Reading FC Women 3, Liverpool Ladies 0. Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies).
Attempt blocked. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies).
Attempt missed. Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool Ladies) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Reading FC Women 2, Liverpool Ladies 0. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Alex Greenwood (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jo Potter (Reading FC Women).
Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women).
Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women).