Arsenal Women 2-1 Manchester City Women

Manchester City's Women's Super League title ambitions suffered a huge setback as they slipped to defeat at Arsenal.

City led at the break through Nadia Nadim's cool finish early on.

But fine second-half strikes from Netherlands midfielder Danielle van de Donk and England forward Beth Mead completed the Gunners' comeback.

City remain three points behind leaders Chelsea Ladies, but the Blues can stretch that lead when they host Sunderland at 19:45 BST on Saturday.

Arsenal, who have visits to Sunderland and Bristol City remaining, are now up to third and one point behind City. However, a Chelsea victory later would end their slim title hopes.

Nick Cushing's City have arguably the easier run in, with home games against winless Yeovil Town on Wednesday and Everton Ladies to come.

Defending champions Chelsea could seal the title at Bristol City on Tuesday, before rounding off their campaign at Liverpool Ladies.

City can have few complaints about the loss at Meadow Park as Arsenal created the better of the chances and both goals were clinical finishes.

First Van de Donk bent the ball low into the corner from the edge of the area, before Mead fired in from a tight angle.