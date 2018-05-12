Match ends, Arsenal Women 2, Manchester City Women 1.
Arsenal Women 2-1 Manchester City Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Manchester City's Women's Super League title ambitions suffered a huge setback as they slipped to defeat at Arsenal.
City led at the break through Nadia Nadim's cool finish early on.
But fine second-half strikes from Netherlands midfielder Danielle van de Donk and England forward Beth Mead completed the Gunners' comeback.
City remain three points behind leaders Chelsea Ladies, but the Blues can stretch that lead when they host Sunderland at 19:45 BST on Saturday.
Arsenal, who have visits to Sunderland and Bristol City remaining, are now up to third and one point behind City. However, a Chelsea victory later would end their slim title hopes.
Nick Cushing's City have arguably the easier run in, with home games against winless Yeovil Town on Wednesday and Everton Ladies to come.
Defending champions Chelsea could seal the title at Bristol City on Tuesday, before rounding off their campaign at Liverpool Ladies.
City can have few complaints about the loss at Meadow Park as Arsenal created the better of the chances and both goals were clinical finishes.
First Van de Donk bent the ball low into the corner from the edge of the area, before Mead fired in from a tight angle.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
- 1van Veenendaal
- 18Evans
- 6Williamson
- 16Quinn
- 3Mitchell
- 8Nobbs
- 20Janssen
- 7van de DonkSubstituted forO'Reillyat 90+2'minutes
- 10Little
- 23MeadSubstituted forScottat 90+4'minutes
- 11MiedemaSubstituted forCarterat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Scott
- 9Carter
- 13Moorhouse
- 15McCabe
- 17O'Reilly
- 28Ngunga
- 29Cooke
Man City Women
- 1Bardsley
- 23McManus
- 6Houghton
- 5Beattie
- 3StokesSubstituted forJansat 49'minutes
- 8Scott
- 24Walsh
- 12StanwayBooked at 61mins
- 17Parris
- 16RossSubstituted forLawleyat 69'minutes
- 10NadimSubstituted forChristiansenat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jans
- 4Middag
- 7Lawley
- 11Christiansen
- 14Morgan
- 22Emslie
- 26Roebuck
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
- Attendance:
- 1,514
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 2, Manchester City Women 1.
Attempt blocked. Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Alex Scott replaces Beth Mead.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Heather O'Reilly replaces Daniëlle van de Donk.
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jennifer Beattie.
Attempt saved. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Abbie McManus (Manchester City Women).
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).
Attempt missed. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Danielle Carter replaces Vivianne Miedema.
Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jill Scott (Manchester City Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Isobel Christiansen replaces Nadia Nadim.
Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.
Attempt missed. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women).
Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Abbie McManus (Manchester City Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Melissa Lawley replaces Jane Ross.
Attempt missed. Nadia Nadim (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.
Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nadia Nadim (Manchester City Women).
Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Manchester City Women 1. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kim Little.
Booking
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Mie Jans.
Attempt blocked. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Manchester City Women 1. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.