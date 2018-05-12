Yeovil Town Ladies 0-2 Bristol City Women

England's reigning Young Player of the Year Lauren Hemp has now scored nine goals in 22 games this season

Bristol City moved up to seventh place in the Women's Super League after victory at bottom side Yeovil Town.

The Robins hit the woodwork three times in a goalless first half while Yeovil keeper Megan Walsh made a number of fine saves throughout the game to keep the score down.

Yeovil's resistance was finally broken when City's top-scorer Lauren Hemp scored directly from a corner.

Belgium striker Yana Daniels doubled the lead with a powerful strike.

The Glovers are still 11 points adrift at the bottom of the table, having only scored their first goal of the season in their 3-1 loss at Everton last Wednesday.