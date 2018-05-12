Match ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Bristol City WFC 2.
Yeovil Town Ladies 0-2 Bristol City Women
Bristol City moved up to seventh place in the Women's Super League after victory at bottom side Yeovil Town.
The Robins hit the woodwork three times in a goalless first half while Yeovil keeper Megan Walsh made a number of fine saves throughout the game to keep the score down.
Yeovil's resistance was finally broken when City's top-scorer Lauren Hemp scored directly from a corner.
Belgium striker Yana Daniels doubled the lead with a powerful strike.
The Glovers are still 11 points adrift at the bottom of the table, having only scored their first goal of the season in their 3-1 loss at Everton last Wednesday.
Line-ups
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 19Gauvain
- 16Jackson
- 5Cousins
- 2Evans
- 3BurridgeSubstituted forAldridgeat 88'minutes
- 14Miles
- 9Heatherson
- 27Evans
- 18PuseySubstituted forBuxtonat 75'minutes
- 6Green
Substitutes
- 7Sawyer
- 13Howard
- 15Lambe
- 20Piggott
- 24Buxton
- 25Cochrane
- 28Aldridge
Bristol City Women
- 22Baggaley
- 12Allen
- 21Turner
- 6KerkdijkBooked at 47minsSubstituted forMatthewsat 80'minutes
- 2Dykes
- 16Estcourt
- 20Biesmans
- 14PalmerSubstituted forHumphreyat 77'minutes
- 9Daniels
- 29FarrowSubstituted forFergussonat 76'minutes
- 11Hemp
Substitutes
- 4Matthews
- 5Brown
- 8Humphrey
- 10Fergusson
- 13Watson
- 18Wilson
- Attendance:
- 505
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Bristol City WFC 2.
Charlie Estcourt (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Corner, Yeovil Town Ladies. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Kelly Aldridge replaces Leah Burridge.
Attempt missed. Julie Biesmans (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Bow Jackson.
Attempt missed. Leah Burridge (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Jasmine Matthews replaces Danique Kerkdijk.
Attempt missed. Georgia Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC).
Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Carla Humphrey replaces Aimee Palmer.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Olivia Fergusson replaces Millie Farrow.
Attempt missed. Millie Farrow (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Charlotte Buxton replaces Ella Pusey.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Bristol City WFC 2. Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Corner, Yeovil Town Ladies. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Bristol City WFC 1. Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Bow Jackson.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Hannah Miles.
Attempt blocked. Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC).
Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Yeovil Town Ladies. Conceded by Millie Turner.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Thierry-Jo Gauvain.
Booking
Danique Kerkdijk (Bristol City WFC) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Bristol City WFC 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Bristol City WFC 0.
Attempt missed. Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC).
Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Millie Farrow (Bristol City WFC) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Attempt saved. Aimee Palmer (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.