Match ends, Peterhead 1, Stenhousemuir 0.
Peterhead 1-0 Stenhousemuir (agg 1-2)
Stenhousemuir sealed an immediate return to Scottish League One after a 2-1 aggregate win over Peterhead.
Blue Toon defender Russell McLean headed in the only goal, but the hosts finished with nine men after two second-half red cards.
Captain David McCracken and midfielder Jack Leitch were both dismissed.
It was a frustrating end to the season for Jim McInally's men, beaten by a side that finished 22 points behind them in League Two.
Peterhead, who, like Stenhousemuir, dropped from League One last year, lost out to Montrose in the title race by a solitary point. They also boasted a goal difference 31 superior to that of their play-off opponents.
It was the visitors who came closest to increasing their 2-0 first-leg advantage however, as they spurned three glorious first-half chances.
McLean's 54th-minute goal was the least Blue Toon deserved from a storming second period but their cause wasn't helped when skipper McCracken was ordered off.
The experienced defender was booked in the first half but in the 66th minute he handled the ball in the opposition's half, and picked up a needless second yellow.
Try as they might, the 10 men couldn't find the goal to take the tie into extra time.
In fact, they finished the match two men down as Leitch also collected his second booking in the final minute as Stenhousemuir clung on for promotion.
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 14McLean
- 5McCrackenBooked at 66mins
- 22McIlduffSubstituted forJohnstonat 62'minutes
- 8Brown
- 6Ferry
- 12SmithSubstituted forBelmokhtarat 80'minutes
- 18BrownSubstituted forNorrisat 69'minutes
- 20LeitchBooked at 90mins
- 33GibsonBooked at 31mins
Substitutes
- 4Norris
- 9McAllister
- 10Belmokhtar
- 15Johnston
- 17Adams
- 21Hobday
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Meechan
- 4Dunlop
- 3DunlopSubstituted forMarshat 73'minutes
- 5Donaldson
- 11FernsSubstituted forMurrayat 80'minutes
- 8PatonBooked at 87mins
- 6FerryBooked at 68mins
- 9Cook
- 10Scott
- 7McGuiganBooked at 63mins
Substitutes
- 12Marsh
- 14Murray
- 15Halleran
- 16Dallas
- 17McMinn
- 18Longworth
- 19Paterson
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 880
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Stenhousemuir 0.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).
Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Innes Murray (Stenhousemuir).
Booking
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt saved. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Aaron Norris (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Innes Murray replaces Eddie Ferns.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Abdelkarim Belmokhtar replaces Allan Smith.
Attempt saved. Allan Smith (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).
Booking
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. David Marsh replaces Michael Dunlop because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Aaron Norris replaces Jordon Brown.
Hand ball by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Chris Smith.
Booking
Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to David McCracken (Peterhead) for hand ball.
Hand ball by David McCracken (Peterhead).
Hand ball by Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir).
Booking
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Chris Johnston replaces Aidan McIlduff.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.