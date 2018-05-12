Peterhead 1-0 Stenhousemuir (agg 1-2)

Stenhousemuir sealed promotion to Scottish League One at the first time of asking

Stenhousemuir sealed an immediate return to Scottish League One after a 2-1 aggregate win over Peterhead.

Blue Toon defender Russell McLean headed in the only goal, but the hosts finished with nine men after two second-half red cards.

Captain David McCracken and midfielder Jack Leitch were both dismissed.

It was a frustrating end to the season for Jim McInally's men, beaten by a side that finished 22 points behind them in League Two.

Peterhead, who, like Stenhousemuir, dropped from League One last year, lost out to Montrose in the title race by a solitary point. They also boasted a goal difference 31 superior to that of their play-off opponents.

It was the visitors who came closest to increasing their 2-0 first-leg advantage however, as they spurned three glorious first-half chances.

McLean's 54th-minute goal was the least Blue Toon deserved from a storming second period but their cause wasn't helped when skipper McCracken was ordered off.

Russell McLean headed in the only goal of the second leg as Peterhead fell agonisingly short

The experienced defender was booked in the first half but in the 66th minute he handled the ball in the opposition's half, and picked up a needless second yellow.

Try as they might, the 10 men couldn't find the goal to take the tie into extra time.

In fact, they finished the match two men down as Leitch also collected his second booking in the final minute as Stenhousemuir clung on for promotion.