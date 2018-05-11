St Johnstone v Ross County

Ross County's chance of survival hinges on their ability to beat St Johnstone

Ross County need to beat hosts St Johnstone on Saturday to have any hope of avoiding relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Bottom side County, who will assess goalkeeper Scott Fox's fitness, trail Partick Thistle by two points before the final round of fixtures.

Chris Millar and Alan Mannus could play their final games for Saints.

Steven MacLean is suspended while Denny Johnstone, Blair Alston, Chris Kane, Brian Easton and Matty Willock are out.

For the visitors, Christopher Routis is likely to remain out, Greg Tansey as missed the past two games while Sean Kelly remains a long-term absentee.

Saints have lost just one of their last 10 top-flight games against Ross County (W5 D4) and are unbeaten in the previous four (W2 D2).

The Staggies have won just one of their last six trips to McDiarmid Park in the Premiership (D3 L2), a 4-2 victory in November 2016.

Saints have won back-to-back league games for the first time since they won their opening three matches of the season.

Ross County have won all five of their final day fixtures in the Scottish Premiership, with each of the last four coming away from home.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark: "[Alan Mannus] has been terrific with me ever since he came to the club. I've been fortunate enough in my time here that I have worked with some great goalkeepers, but more so with Alan.

"He came in at that stage of my career where starting to venture into playing first-team football was more of a possibility, and he has helped me massively.

"You feel every day you are learning something new and I can't speak highly enough of how much he has done for me and I think you look back over the years, it speaks highly of what he has done and achieved at the club.

"It will be a massive loss, but next season if I am number one - and that might not be the case - I need to try and take on that role to be that person that [younger players] can speak to whenever they need."

Ross County captain Andrew Davies: "I won't be bothered about any other result, just bothered about trying to get a result for the club, for the fans, for the people who work around the club, and give everything I have possibly got to try and make sure we stay in this league.

"Either way, nothing changes, you have got to win the game. You can't focus on what other people are doing because if we don't win the game then nothing changes anyway.

"Just win the game and fingers crossed when we come off we get some good news.

"If we don't, we will reflect on the season. I feel there's a lot to be said and that will be said. But it's not the right time at the minute. Just try and win the game, and then we go from there."