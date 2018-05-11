Motherwell v Hamilton Academical

The Lanarkshire derby will be Motherwell's last match before their Scottish Cup final meeting with Celtic

Motherwell have injury doubts over captain Carl McHugh and fellow midfielder Liam Grimshaw before Hamilton Academical's visit.

Defender Cedric Kipre and forward Curtis Main are also struggling for the final round of Premiership fixtures.

Richard Tait could return but James Scott, Andy Rose, George Newell, Craig Tanner and Ellis Plummer remain out.

Hamilton are all but safe, leading second bottom Partick Thistle by three points and 13 goals better off.

Midfielder Ali Crawford has confirmed he will be leaving Accies when his contract expires this summer.

STATISTICS

The Steelmen have lost only one of their last five games against Hamilton on home soil (W2 D2), however that defeat did come the last time the Accies visited Fir Park back in December (3-1).

Hamilton have won back-to-back Scottish Premiership games against Motherwell for the first time since September 2015. The Accies have never beaten the Steelmen in three consecutive games in the competition.

Motherwell have won one of their last nine games played on the final day in the top-flight (D2 L6), a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen in the last game of the 2013-14 campaign.

Hamilton have lost just one of their six games played on the final day in the Scottish Premiership (W4 D1).

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "It will be a competitive game, there are bragging rights for the fans.

"We have had four games and won two each, so it will be bragging rights for the season but I have to weigh up that we have a small squad.

"It's a massive opportunity for people in a derby game that we have to go and compete and do well in."

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "It will be about us doing what we do every single week and try to approach the game in the right manner to go and win.

"It is about doing our own job and trying to win the game, about us doing what we need to do and whatever happens elsewhere happens elsewhere.

"For us it is about making sure we are fully focused on trying to take three points.

"Obviously mathematically it is still not guaranteed but it would take a freak set of circumstances for anything but safety - which for us would obviously be great."