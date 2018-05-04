Laurent Koscielny: Arsenal & France defender to miss World Cup

Laurent Koscielny receives treatment
France international Koscielny went down early in the game at Atletico

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny will miss this summer's World Cup with a suspected ruptured Achilles, France coach Didier Deschamps has confirmed.

Koscielny, 32, was carried off 12 minutes into Arsenal's Europa League semi-final second leg defeat by Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

As well as missing the finals in Russia, he will be absent for the final three games of Arsenal's season.

"It's a very big blow. Laurent is an exemplary player," Deschamps said.

"I am really very sad for him because this World Cup was also a very important moment for him in his career."

Deschamps also said that Koscielny had intended to retire from international football after the World Cup.

France have been drawn alongside Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C for the finals, which begin on 14 June.

