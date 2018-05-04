Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho says 'Why always Lukaku? Now you know'

Marcus Rashford had 42 touches in 90 minutes, with only three of them in the area

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was scathing about some of his fringe players as they lost 1-0 to Brighton.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial started in a front three following injuries to top scorer Romelu Lukaku and January signing Alexis Sanchez.

"For 10 months I get asked 'why always Lukaku? Why always Lukaku? Why always this player?'" Mourinho said.

"'That guy doesn't have a chance to start, the other one is on the bench'. You know why now."

Belgium international Lukaku has played the entire 90 minutes in 30 Premier League games this season, scoring 16 times. He suffered an ankle injury against Arsenal last weekend and Sanchez had a knock - but Mourinho hopes they can both return for the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday, 19 May.

England forward Rashford, 20, and France's Martial, 22, have both played in the majority of United's games this season - but often from the bench.

Meanwhile, Mourinho was not happy with his side's performance as they look to seal second place in the Premier League.

He has previously spoken of the importance of finishing above everyone bar Manchester City, and they remain five points clear of third-placed Liverpool, although Tottenham - one point further back with a game in hand - can also catch them.

"Football was fair to the Brighton boys," he said as Albion secured their Premier League safety. "They had a big target, they showed the point would be a big thing for them and gave everything for that.

"I couldn't persuade my players that second place was very important to us. I know we can do it, we only have two matches to get the four points we need. They beat us in the attitude."