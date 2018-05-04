England start U17 European Championship with victory over Israel

Matty Daly
Stockport-born Matty Daly joined Huddersfield from Everton

Hosts England started their European Under-17 Championship with victory over Israel in Chesterfield.

Huddersfield's Matty Daly scored the winner for the reigning world champions just after the hour mark, after both sides converted first-half penalties.

Manchester City's Tommy Doyle had opened the scoring after Bukayo Saka was fouled in the box.

Ethan Laird fouled Liel Abada to allow Dan Lugassy to equalise, but Daly finished a good move to seal the win.

England's next game in Group A is in Walsall on Monday against Italy, who beat Switzerland 2-0 in their opening match.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby
Rugbytots fun

Rugbytots - Worcester St Peter's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired