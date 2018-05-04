England start U17 European Championship with victory over Israel

From the section

Stockport-born Matty Daly joined Huddersfield from Everton

Hosts England started their European Under-17 Championship with victory over Israel in Chesterfield.

Huddersfield's Matty Daly scored the winner for the reigning world champions just after the hour mark, after both sides converted first-half penalties.

Manchester City's Tommy Doyle had opened the scoring after Bukayo Saka was fouled in the box.

Ethan Laird fouled Liel Abada to allow Dan Lugassy to equalise, but Daly finished a good move to seal the win.

England's next game in Group A is in Walsall on Monday against Italy, who beat Switzerland 2-0 in their opening match.