Katie Chapman: Record 10th Women's FA Cup for Chelsea captain, but 'more to come'

Chelsea Ladies captain Katie Chapman says there are still more trophies to come in her career, after winning the Women's FA Cup for a record 10th time.

Chapman, 35, led Chelsea to victory in Saturday's final against Arsenal, 21 years after her first cup win in 1997 with Millwall Lionesses, then aged 14.

The former Gunners midfielder remains in "impeccable shape", according to Chelsea manager Emma Hayes.

"I am in good shape, my body is in a good place," Chapman told BBC Sport.

"But we'll see. I have got my kids and I want to concentrate on them at some point and focus on their football, because I have had an absolutely great career - so we'll see how we go.

"Is there more to come? Yes, of course. I love playing football and I love winning trophies.

"There's only going to be success with this team. Looking at the players we have got here and how good Emma is at recruiting, it's only going to get better and better."

Hayes, who has been in charge of the Blues since 2012 and signed England's Chapman in 2014, felt the defensive midfielder was "the best player on the park" as her side beat Arsenal 3-1 in front of a competition-record crowd of 45,423 at Wembley.

"For someone chasing a 10th winners' medal, she led by example," Hayes added. "She was dominant and outran their midfield at times.

"What Katie has in abundance is composure under pressure. It's about managing the biggest games on the biggest occasions. Katie's done that throughout her career."

Hayes joked that Chapman was "a greedy little cow" for winning a 10th cup as she praised the veteran of 94 senior international caps.

The former Arsenal assistant coach - who is 33 weeks pregnant with twins - believes Chapman, a mother of three, has seen her endurance improve since giving birth.

"Katie is insistent that, due to the birth of her three children, she runs more and more," Hayes added.

"Everybody who has become a mother tells me that it increases your red blood cells, so you become better endurance runners.

"She's in impeccable shape. She, physically, is probably our most dominant athlete.

"You can be that and not anything else, but it's the quality she has - as a leader, a person and a footballer."

Los Angeles Galaxy left-back Ashley Cole, with seven, holds the record for the most FA Cup wins as a player in the men's game, after successes with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Former Fulham and Charlton star Chapman has captained Chelsea to cup success twice in the past four years and previously scored the winning goal in two finals, but says she enjoyed this year's triumph as much as any other.

"It doesn't get any better than winning the FA Cup," she said. "I've got 10 and every single one is special and has a special moment. This was no different, up there among the very best."

Katie Chapman helped Millwall Lionesses beat Wembley 1-0 at Upton Park in 1997

Recalling her first final in 1997 with Millwall, the midfielder added: "I remember I was playing on the left side of a back three, I think. It was a long, long time ago.

"For me, it was a magical moment. That was my first season in the senior team at Millwall Lionesses."

So how much longer could the FA Cup's most decorated player continue playing for?

"As long as my legs will take me. We'll wait and see," she said.

England striker Fran Kirby, whose curling strike restored Chelsea's two-goal lead in Saturday's final, hailed Chapman as a "great leader".

"She's just showing off now," the PFA Women's Player of the Year joked to BBC Sport.

"She's been quality for us and she's a real rock in this team. Congratulations to her for winning her 10th FA Cup. She's a great leader. Everyone respects her for what she's done in her career."

