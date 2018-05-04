BBC Sport - Focus Predictions: James Bay on being mates with Alan Shearer and a big win for Spurs
James Bay's predictions and being pals with Shearer
- From the section Football
Singer and Newcastle United fan James Bay tells BBC Sport how he became friends with club legend Alan Shearer and predicts a big win for Spurs over West Brom.
Watch James Bay take on Football Focus pundit Mark Lawrenson in the Premier League predictions game, Saturday 4th May, 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired