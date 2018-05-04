BBC Sport - 'Good luck with the sleepless nights' – managers react to Gerrard appointment

Managers including Brendan Rodgers and Pep Guardiola give their reaction to Steven Gerrard's appointment at Rangers, with Everton's Sam Allardyce wishing Gerrard luck with the "sleepless nights" ahead.

READ MORE: Rangers name Gerrard as manager

