Tony Henry: West Ham ex-head of recruitment charged over African player comments

Tony Henry (right) was sacked by West Ham following the report

West Ham's former director of player recruitment Tony Henry has been charged with misconduct by the FA over claims he said the club would not sign any more African players.

The decision follows a report by the Daily Mail which carried quotes from Henry stating African players "cause mayhem" when they are not in the team.

Henry was sacked after the club said his comments were "unacceptable".

He has until 15 May to respond to the FA charge.

An FA statement said his comments were alleged to be "improper and/or insulting and/or abusive" and any breach of rules is aggravated because it included a reference to ethnic origin.

Hammers manager David Moyes has said that Henry recommended two players from the African continent during the January transfer window.

The Scot said the club were "very, very close" to signing Leicester's Algeria forward Islam Slimani, who joined Newcastle on loan, and Lille's Cameroon defender Ibrahim Amadou.