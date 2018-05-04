BBC Sport - Football Focus: Dog walking helps me find solutions - Huddersfield boss David Wagner

Dog walking helps me find solutions - Wagner

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner expresses his love for dog walking before the Terriers' match against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday 12pm, BBC One.

