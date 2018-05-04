Barcelona v Real Madrid

This is the first Clasico since 2008 to be played after the La Liga title has already been decided

Champions League finalists Real Madrid will not give new La Liga champions Barcelona a guard of honour before Sunday's El Clasico at the Nou Camp.

Barca gave Real the honour in 2008 when the capital side had just won the league.

But Zinedine Zidane was annoyed when Barcelona did not see his side out on to the pitch after they won the Club World Cup in December.

Barca are four games away from going an entire league season unbeaten.

The Catalan side, who beat Deportivo La Coruna 4-2 last weekend to seal the domestic double, have not lost in a record 41 league games dating back over a year.

No side has ever gone unbeaten for a Spanish top-flight campaign since since the 1930s when there were only 18 games in a season.

Real Madrid, the deposed champions, are 15 points behind Barcelona - but set up a Champions League final against Liverpool this week by beating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate.

Barca full-back Lucas Digne said: "This is a record the team now wants to go for. It is important for us and we will give everything to hold on to it.

"Real winning the Champions League is still hypothetical; it is not done yet.

"This is the biggest match in the world. There is an expectation that is just amazing and a rivalry between the two clubs that goes back a very long way."

The game will be Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta's 38th and final Clasico before he leaves the club at the end of the season.

Barcelona had an open-top bus tour of the city to show off their La Liga and Copa del Rey trophies on Monday

Analysis - 'Barcelona could enter pantheon'

European football writer James Horncastle on the BBC Radio 5 live Euro Leagues Football Show

The only thing that can overshadow Barcelona's season is if Real Madrid win the Champions League.

I think bearing in mind everything they were going through in the summer when they lost Neymar and the fans were trying to get rid of the board, and given how badly they played in the Spanish Super Cup, this season has gone better than anyone could have expected really.

They still have the opportunity to become the first Spanish side in history to go a complete campaign undefeated. If they were to come through the Clasico, then that will certainly help enter this side into a pantheon really. Nobody else has done it. Regardless of how you feel about this Barcelona side, and they're not really at the same standard as they were under Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique, that's one hell of an achievement.

