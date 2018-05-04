Glenavon: Bobby Burns closing in on Hearts move

  • From the section Irish
Burns has scored eight goals in 46 appearances for Glenavon
Burns has scored eight goals in 46 appearances for Glenavon

Glenavon's Northern Ireland Under-21 player Bobby Burns looks close to agreeing a move to Scottish Premiership club Hearts.

Hearts manager Craig Levein said on Friday that his club had "agreed terms with Glenavon" over the 18-year-old.

"The deal is absolutely not done but I believe it will be," said Levin.

"He is a young lad who has played a lot of games early in his career and we will see how that goes. It is not signed and sealed yet."

Burns, a left-sided midfielder who can also play at left-back, was named Glenavon's player of the year this season.

If he does sign up for the Tynecastle club, he will join a squad which includes Northern Ireland internationals Kyle Lafferty, Aaron Hughes and Michael Smith.

Northern Ireland coach Austin MacPhee is also assistant boss of the Edinburgh club.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Sailing

Push the Boat Out
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired