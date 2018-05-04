Glenavon: Bobby Burns closing in on Hearts move

Burns has scored eight goals in 46 appearances for Glenavon

Glenavon's Northern Ireland Under-21 player Bobby Burns looks close to agreeing a move to Scottish Premiership club Hearts.

Hearts manager Craig Levein said on Friday that his club had "agreed terms with Glenavon" over the 18-year-old.

"The deal is absolutely not done but I believe it will be," said Levin.

"He is a young lad who has played a lot of games early in his career and we will see how that goes. It is not signed and sealed yet."

Burns, a left-sided midfielder who can also play at left-back, was named Glenavon's player of the year this season.

If he does sign up for the Tynecastle club, he will join a squad which includes Northern Ireland internationals Kyle Lafferty, Aaron Hughes and Michael Smith.

Northern Ireland coach Austin MacPhee is also assistant boss of the Edinburgh club.