Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock wants to be remembered as a top class manager as he bids for a record eighth promotion.

Cardiff will be promoted to the Premier League on Sunday if they match Fulham's result at Birmingham when they face Reading at the Cardiff City Stadium.

