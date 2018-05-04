BBC Sport - Cardiff City: Neil Warnock looking to leave legacy as boss
Warnock wants to leave legacy as boss
Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock wants to be remembered as a top class manager as he bids for a record eighth promotion.
Cardiff will be promoted to the Premier League on Sunday if they match Fulham's result at Birmingham when they face Reading at the Cardiff City Stadium.
