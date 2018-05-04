Irish Cup Final: Irish FA turn down Cliftonville request not to play anthem

Cliftonville will be aiming to win the Irish Cup for the first time since 1979 at Windsor Park

Tennent's Irish Cup final Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Saturday, 5 May Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI, BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website from 14:00

The Irish FA have turned down a plea from Cliftonville not to play the national anthem before Saturday's Irish Cup final against Coleraine.

An IFA statement said they had received a written request from Cliftonville.

"The members expressed sympathy for Cliftonville's position but decided the current board policy, agreed in August 2013 should stand," said the statement.

The statement added that the IFA board had "committed to conducting a future stakeholder review of the issue".

Cliftonville's support predominantly comes from the nationalist community and the north Belfast club are aiming to win the competition for the first time since 1979.

In response, Cliftonville said that they "noted" the IFA statement following the "decision of the majority of the IFA Board" and would be making no further comment on the issue until after Saturday's final.