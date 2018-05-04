Scottish Gossip: Steven Gerrard, Martin Skrtel, Lewis Morgan, Lewis Ferguson

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard is on the verge of becoming the new Rangers manager, with the former Liverpool and England midfielder set to conclude negotiations on a three-year deal today. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard has been assured by Rangers that he will be given the necessary transfer funds to compete with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. (Daily Star, print edition)

Former Liverpool colleague and Scotland international Gary McAllister will be Gerrard's assistant, with ex-Reds defender Martin Skrtel one of his priority targets. (Daily Record)

Martin Skrtel played alongside Steven Gerrard at Liverpool

Rangers could announce the 37-year-old as their new boss over the next 24 hours, and present him to the media and supporters early next week. It is thought Gerrard will not want to involve himself in the club's final three top-flight fixtures beyond watching from the stand. (Times)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish has refused to rule out selecting new Celtic signing Lewis Morgan for the summer tour of Peru and Mexico. (Daily Star, Sun, Daily Record, Herald)

Former Celtic attacker Kris Commons believes in Morgan, the champions have a ready-made replacement for Tom Rogic, should the Australian leave this summer. (Herald)

Aberdeen and Crystal Palace will compete for the signature of out-of-contract Hamilton Academical midfielder Lewis Ferguson, despite the 18-year-old having made just 14 first-team appearances for Accies. (Scottish Sun)

Lewis Ferguson is the son of former Scotland and Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson

Meanwhile, Accies boss Martin Canning remains hopeful former Hearts and Rangers attacker David Templeton will sign a new deal. The 29-year-old was named the club's player of the year, but is out of contract this summer. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Csaba Laszlo insists his future as Dundee United manager does not depend upon tonight's second-leg Premiership play-off quarter-final clash with Dunfermline Athletic. The Hungarian expects to remain in charge regardless of whether the Terrors earn promotion. (Scotsman)

Despite a tumultuous campaign, more than 10,000 Hearts supporters have renewed their season tickets for next term. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Currie Chieftains president Phil Thomas has described Scottish Rugby's decision to include three Edinburgh clubs in its semi-professional Super 6 as "unfathomable". Chieftains were one of the capital sides to miss out, as Heriot's Boroughmuir and Watsonians joined Ayr, Melrose and Stirling County in the new league. (Scotsman)

Munster prop Stephen Archer insists his side are "champing at the bit" to host Edinburgh in Saturday's Pro14 play-off quarter-final. (Times, print edition)

Winger Tim Visser says spending more time with his family was the main reason for his retirement from international rugby. (Daily Mail)