Livingston v Dundee United (agg 3-2)

Scott Pittman (left) got the winner as Livi edged United on Monday

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online

Livingston lead Dundee United 3-2 as the Championship sides prepare to meet in Friday's Premiership play-off semi-final second leg.

United are without captain and midfielder Willo Flood, who was sent off in Monday's first leg.

The eventual winner will meet the Premiership's second bottom side.

The top flight's bottom six teams play their final league fixtures on Saturday with Partick Thistle and Ross County occupying the bottom two places.

Thistle, who visit Dundee, lead County by two points while Hamilton Academical are three points ahead of Partick and Accies are 13 goals better off than the Jags.

County travel to take on St Johnstone while Hamilton are away to Motherwell.

United, having been relegated in 2016, reached last year's play-off final but lost 1-0 on aggregate to Hamilton.

Livi were runners-up to St Mirren in the Championship and are bidding to return to the top flight for the first time since 2006.