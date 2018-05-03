Match ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2, Marseille 1.
FC Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Marseille
-
Marseille snatched a dramatic extra-time winner to reach the final of the Europa League after surrendering their two-goal first-leg advantage against Red Bull Salzburg.
Portuguese defender Rolando side-footed the decisive goal in the 116th minute from Dimitri Payet's corner.
Amadou Haidara's poked effort and a Bouna Sarr own goal had ensured the hosts took the tie into extra time.
Marseille will meet Atletico Madrid in the final in Lyon on 16 May.
After a relatively untroubled first period it appeared as though the visitors, Uefa Cup runners-up in 1998-99 and 2003-04, could begin their preparations for facing Diego Simeone's team in the modern version of that competition.
But when Valere Germain wasted an excellent chance it seemed to galvanise a Salzburg side renowned for being formidable opponents on their own patch.
The Austrians, who are closing in on a fifth successive domestic league title, have now gone 39 games without losing at home - a record that dates back to November 2016.
And they rallied when Mali midfielder Haidara, later sent off in the closing stages for a second yellow card, slalomed between three Marseille players to score.
And once the home side drew level when Sarr diverted Xaver Schlager's effort, Marco Rose's team looked to have taken charge.
Salzburg, who also beat Marseille 1-0 at home in the group stage, had chances to move in front in the tie notably via Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car and substitute Hwang Hee-chan.
But Marseille found an unlikely hero in defender Rolando and will make the short trip from their Stade Velodrome home to take on Atletico after the Spaniards beat Arsenal in the other semi-final.
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
- 33Walke
- 22Lainer
- 15RamalhoBooked at 84mins
- 5Caleta-CarBooked at 94mins
- 17UlmerSubstituted forPongracicat 97'minutes
- 8Samassekou
- 4HaidaraBooked at 119mins
- 14Berisha
- 42SchlagerSubstituted forMinaminoat 84'minutes
- 9DabburBooked at 117mins
- 21GulbrandsenSubstituted forHwangat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Stankovic
- 7Yabo
- 13Wolf
- 18Minamino
- 19Hwang
- 24Leitgeb
- 34Pongracic
Marseille
- 16PeléBooked at 120mins
- 17SarrBooked at 35mins
- 23RamiBooked at 57mins
- 19Luiz Gustavo
- 18AmaviBooked at 100mins
- 27LopezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forZambo Anguissaat 66'minutes
- 8SansonSubstituted forRolandoat 101'minutesBooked at 116mins
- 26Thauvin
- 10PayetBooked at 84mins
- 5Ocampos
- 28GermainBooked at 77minsSubstituted forN'Jieat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kamara
- 6Rolando
- 14N'Jie
- 15Sari
- 22Sertic
- 29Zambo Anguissa
- 40Escales
- Referee:
- Sergei Karasev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away15
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2, Marseille 1.
Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clinton N'Jie (Marseille).
Booking
Yohann Pelé (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) for a bad foul.
Foul by Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Rolando (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 2, Marseille 1. Rolando (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.
Attempt blocked. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Amadou Haidara.
Hand ball by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille).
Foul by Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Valon Berisha (FC Red Bull Salzburg) because of an injury.
Hand ball by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).
Stefan Lainer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luiz Gustavo (Marseille).
Foul by Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half Extra Time begins FC Red Bull Salzburg 2, Marseille 0.
First Half Extra Time ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2, Marseille 0.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.
Attempt missed. Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bouna Sarr.
Hand ball by Duje Caleta-Car (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Bouna Sarr.
Attempt missed. Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Takumi Minamino.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Rolando replaces Morgan Sanson.
Attempt missed. Valon Berisha (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jordan Amavi (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).
Attempt saved. Duje Caleta-Car (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Valon Berisha with a cross.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Luiz Gustavo.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Marin Pongracic replaces Andreas Ulmer.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.