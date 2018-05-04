BBC Sport - FA Women's Cup final - Arsenal v Chelsea: Fran Kirby wants trophy to cap 'positive' season

Trophy would top off Chelsea season - Kirby

Chelsea striker Fran Kirby says she is aiming to help Chelsea beat Arsenal in Saturday's FA Women's Cup final after missing out on a winners medal in the 2015 and 2016 finals.

Watch the Women's FA Cup Final live from 17:10 BST on Saturday May 5 on BBC One and this website.

