BBC Sport - FA Women's Cup final - Arsenal v Chelsea: Fran Kirby wants trophy to cap 'positive' season
Trophy would top off Chelsea season - Kirby
- From the section Women's Football
Chelsea striker Fran Kirby says she is aiming to help Chelsea beat Arsenal in Saturday's FA Women's Cup final after missing out on a winners medal in the 2015 and 2016 finals.
Watch the Women's FA Cup Final live from 17:10 BST on Saturday May 5 on BBC One and this website.
