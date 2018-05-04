BBC Sport - FA Women's Cup final - Arsenal v Chelsea: Danielle Carter aiming to make history

Arsenal want to keep winning trophies - Carter

Arsenal forward Danielle Carter says she is looking to make more history with Arsenal by beating Chelsea in Saturday's FA Women's Cup final.

Arsenal want to keep winning trophies - Carter

