Paul Lambert: Stoke boss says survival would rival Champions League win

Stoke boss Paul Lambert says keeping the club in the Premier League would be "up there" with winning the Champions League as a player.

Stoke appointed Lambert, 48, in January and they are now in 19th place, three points from safety with two games left.

Lambert's side host 11th-placed Crystal Palace this Saturday (12:30 BST).

"There is plenty of belief in the squad we can get out of trouble," said the Scot, who helped Borussia Dortmund win Europe's top club competition in 1997.

The former Celtic midfielder added: "I've been really fortunate to win the Champions League as a player and win league titles, but keeping this club up would be up there in terms of my achievements.

"The most important thing is the club stays up. For me it would be massive for us to stay up, but it would be bigger for the club".

Paul Lambert won the Champions League in 1996-97, his only full season with Borussia Dortmund

Stoke are winless in 12 Premier League games, a run going back to when they beat Huddersfield 2-0 in Lambert's first game in charge.

The Potters have drawn their last three games, including Saturday's 0-0 draw against Liverpool, and the teams directly above them - Huddersfield, Swansea and West Ham - all have a game in hand.

"We have been playing well but have just lacked a killer pass and a bit of luck at times," added Lambert.

"We just have to try everything we can to score goals. We did everything we could to get a result at Anfield last weekend. We played a good game and picked up a point no one expected."