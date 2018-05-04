BBC Sport - I'm not slow! How Antonio Rudiger plans to stop Mohamed Salah
I'm not slow! How Rudiger plans to stop Salah
- From the section Football
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger tells Football Focus about his former Roma team-mate Mohamed Salah, before facing the Liverpool striker in the Premier League on Sunday.
Watch Football Focus on Saturday 12pm, BBC One.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired