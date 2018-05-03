BBC Sport - Newcastle's potential is massive - Rafael Benitez

Newcastle's potential is massive - Benitez

Speaking to The Premier League Show, Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says his team have great potential to improve and praises his players for keeping clear of a relegation battle this season after returning to the top-flight.

Watch The Premier League Show on Thursday 10pm, BBC Two.

