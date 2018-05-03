BBC Sport - Newcastle's potential is massive - Rafael Benitez
Newcastle's potential is massive - Benitez
- From the section Football
Speaking to The Premier League Show, Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says his team have great potential to improve and praises his players for keeping clear of a relegation battle this season after returning to the top-flight.
Watch The Premier League Show on Thursday 10pm, BBC Two.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired