Martin Allen: Barnet boss hopes for final day survival in League Two

Martin Allen led Barnet to the Conference title in 2014-15, having helped the club avoid the drop from League Two during two of his previous spells at the club

Barnet manager Martin Allen says he would be "the happiest person" if he could save the club from relegation to the National League.

The Bees are 23rd, two points away from safety, heading into their final game of the League Two season.

"When you have been a manager who has won a championship with a club, there will always be a special bond," he told BBC Radio London.

"We have to keep the club going at this level rather than go back down."

He added: "The National League is an extremely difficult division to get out of."

Barnet 'have no fear'

Allen is in his fifth spell as boss of the north London club, having been re-appointed on a deal until the end of the campaign on 19 March.

Bees were seven points from safety when he took charge, but four wins from their past six matches, including a 1-0 victory over 22nd-placed Morecambe last weekend, have taken their battle for survival to the final day.

However, because of their inferior goal difference Barnet realistically have to beat already-relegated Chesterfield at home and hope that the Shrimps lose at Coventry City, who need a point to secure a place in the play-offs.

If Morecambe draw, Barnet would need to win by seven goals or more.

"It is in Morecambe's hands," Allen said. "If they do it we will all hold our hands up and say 'well done' to them."

Allen helped the Bees avoid relegation from League Two in both 2010-11 and 2011-12 during three-game spells in charge, and then guided the club to the Conference title in 2014-15 after they were relegated under former Netherlands international Edgar Davids in 2013.

"We have done hours and hours on the training pitch so everybody is armed and prepared," Allen added.

"We are in a good place. There shouldn't be any fear because we are well prepared."

Allen 'has galvanised' Bees

Tony Kleanthous has been chairman of Barnet since 1994

Barnet chairman Tony Kleanthous has praised Allen for doing "a fantastic job" since returning to The Hive and replacing Graham Westley, who only won two of his 11 games in charge.

"Graham did OK, but there came a point where I just felt I had to do something," Kleanthous added.

"There was only really one person who knew the club and fortunately he wasn't doing anything at the time other than gardening and watching TV re-runs.

"Martin has galvanised the boys, got them focussed and fighting for each other."

Should they drop back into non-league, Kleanthous claims the club's income will drop by over £1m.

"The consequences of relegation are quite hard to take," he said. "You have just got to hope and pray that the 11 soldiers on the pitch do the job."