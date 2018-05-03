Islam Slimani: Newcastle forward given three-game ban

Islam Slimani has made one start and three substitute appearances during his loan at Newcastle

Newcastle forward Islam Slimani has been banned for three games for violent conduct after an off-the-ball incident during Saturday's defeat by West Brom.

The 29-year-old Algerian, who is on loan from Leicester, appeared to kick out at Baggies defender Craig Dawson.

The incident was not seen by referee David Coote but was caught on video.

"He accepted the charge but argued the suspension was excessive," the FA said. "This was rejected by an Independent Regulatory Commission."