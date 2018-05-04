African Champions League group stage kicks off

Wydad Casablanca of Morocco have been crowned African champions twice in 1992 and 2017

The group stage of the 2018 African Champions League begins on Friday with several continental giants in action as well as some new faces.

Friday's highlight sees eight-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt hosting Tunisia's Esperance, continental champions in 1994 and 2011, in Group A.

There are two other games on Friday with the remaining five ties being played on Saturday.

This is the first weekend of the Confederation of African Football's ruling that Champions League games will be played on Friday, Saturday or Tuesday.

That leaves Confederation Cup matches to be contested on Sundays and Wednesdays.

In Group A the Ahly against Esperance fixture has been moved from Cairo to Alexandria for security reasons as the Tunisians seek revenge for a 2017 quarter-final loss when the clubs last met.

Ahly will miss injured Moroccan striker Walid Azaro and his Nigerian partner Junior Ajayi is doubtful for the match.

The other game in the group is also on Friday and features two newcomers as Township Rollers of Botswana host Kampala Capital City Authority of Uganda in Gaborone.

Friday's other tie is in Group B with Mouloudia Alger of Algeria welcoming Morocco's Difaa el Jadida.

Goals have not been a problem for these two sides having registered a total of 29 between them in their eight qualifiers to reach the group stage.

The other two teams in the group are former champions and they meet on Saturday with Algeria's Entente Setif travelling to face DR Congo's TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi.

Mazembe have won the competition five times, most recently in 2015 a year after the second of Setif's last victory.

In Group C newly crowned South African champions Sundowns, who won the African title in 2016, will be out for some revenge as they host titleholders Wydad, who knocked them out in the quarter-finals last year after a penalty shootout.

Two more newcomers to the group stage meet in Saturday's other Group C game with Togo's Port meet Horoya of Guinea in Lome.

Group D's games are both on Saturday with former champions Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia, the favourites to win the group, travelling to Angola to play Primeiro Agosto.

The Angolans only other appearance in the group stage was back in 1997 the first year that the mini-leagues were introduced.

Mbabane Swallows are in Zambia to face Zesco United, the Swazis eliminated another Zambian club Zanaco to reach the last 16.